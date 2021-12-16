Residents are being moved from their homes after a fire broke out in the roof of a block of flats.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the fire on Poole Road, Bournemouth, shortly before 07:15 GMT.

The service said about 60 firefighters were at the scene "both dealing with the fire and moving affected residents to safety".

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

