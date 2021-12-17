Video footage shows police entering the home of millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton.

The 83-year-old was stabbed to death in April at his home near Gillingham, Dorset. His partner Anne Schreiber was seriously injured.

Sir Richard was found dead outside his bedroom. He had been stabbed at least five times.

Ms Schreiber suffered severe injuries and was carried out of the kitchen by police officers to waiting paramedics.

