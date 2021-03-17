A group of young people have created a community of new friends after becoming isolated during lockdown.

Rupert Myles, from Bournemouth, created a Facebook group for people in their 20s and 30s where they could meet new people and organise social events.

The group now has more than 3,500 members and has helped create hundreds of new friendships.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy

