Parts of Dorset have seen flooding and major disruption as high winds from Storm Eunice hit the region.

The Met Office has issued a red warning for wind across large parts of south-west and southern England into Friday afternoon.

It means flying debris resulting in "danger to life" is expected, as well as power cuts, road closures and damage to homes.

Videos taken by BBC reporters and viewers show the impact of the storm across Dorset.

