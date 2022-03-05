About 300 people have joined hands to form a line along a beach to raise awareness of eating disorders.

The line stretched from Lodmoor towards Overcombe in Weymouth before many had a brief dip in the sea.

Esther Osborne said she organised the event because "we all go through tough times and the helping hands of others is what helps get us through".

Many of those taking part also wore sunflowers or something blue and yellow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

