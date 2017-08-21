The Wild West Flyball Club is heading to Crufts for the second time in the team's history.

Pushka, Eddie, Charlie, Ziggy, Zeus and Rabbit all train in Shaftesbury, Dorset.

They are in a flyball team - a high intensity sport which sees dogs race in relay to fetch balls.

Now they are heading to Crufts after qualifying for a second chance to compete at the NEC Arena in Birmingham.

