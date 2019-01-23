A master clock maker in Bournemouth is seeking an apprentice to learn the "artform" and take over when he retires.

Mark Taylor runs the Bournemouth Clock Shop, which he says means the "absolute world" to him.

He says the pandemic saw an increase in customers coming to his shop with clocks found while clearing out their homes.

But he added that finding someone to pass the craft onto is proving challenging.

Report by Michelle Cross

