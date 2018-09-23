A family has documented the moment they discovered a large North American snake in their garden.

Lee Martin was taking the bins out when he spotted the reptile, which he said was between four and five feet long.

The snake, believed to be a non-venomous species, moved into the family's shed at their home in Sherborne, Dorset, and Mr Martin called for help.

A neighbour and local snake enthusiast then came over to help him remove the snake.

