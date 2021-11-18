A cat that went missing from its home in Dorset 10 years ago has been reunited with its owner after being found 260 miles away.

Chubbs disappeared from his family home in Weymouth in 2012, leaving his owner Donna Gallacher distraught.

The tabby was found near Wigan in Greater Manchester, and taken to a vets where his microchip revealed his true owner.

Ms Gallacher, who searched for him for years, said she never gave up hope of finding him.

