A man who suffers with mobility problems and has been taunted for the way he walks has said disability discrimination is often overlooked.

Chandy Green, 27, had a brain tumour removed when he was three years old, and one side of his body was left permanently weakened.

He said he was labelled "tumour boy" at school but he has again been mocked in public while walking in his hometown of Bournemouth.

Dorset Police said it took hate crime "very seriously" and two boys involved in the verbal abuse had written apology letters as part of a restorative justice process.

Mr Green said he supported the force's approach and would prefer to see offenders educated rather than punished.

Video journalist: Toby Wadey

