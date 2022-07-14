A fire has torn through a church and the resulting smoke can be seen from miles around.

Eights fire crews were sent to All Saints Church in Mudeford, Christchurch, after the flames were reported at 20:10 BST.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said a ladder platform had also been deployed to the scene.

Pictures on social media show smoke billowing into the sky. It not yet know if any injuries have been sustained.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.