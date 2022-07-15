Footage of damage caused by a fire at a Dorset church has been captured with a drone.

The aerial shots show All Saints Church in Mudeford, Christchurch that was hit by the blaze on Thursday night.

At the height of the fire, 70 firefighters from stations across the county were tackling it.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

