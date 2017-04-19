The last electricity pylon on a protected landscape has been pulled down.

The pylon was one of 22 to be removed along with 8.8km (5.5 miles) of overhead cable in Dorset's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), near Winterbourne Abbas.

Overhead power lines, put up in the 1960s, have been replaced by underground cables to restore the landscape.

Excavations ahead of the work in 2021 led to archaeological discoveries dating back 6,000 years.

