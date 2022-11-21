Time-lapse footage has captured a three-storey marine mural being unveiled on the wall of a shop.

The sea-life artwork has been painted in Poole, Dorset, to celebrate marine biologist Philip Henry Gosse.

He grew up and explored the sea-life around the town's harbour in the 1800s, creating scale drawings of his finds.

It took local artist, Ricky Also, four days to complete the piece, which spans the wall of the shop on High Street.

Gosse came up with the word "aquarium" and created the first glass public aquarium in Regent's Park in London, in 1853.

