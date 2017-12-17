A piano teacher and her students are putting on a virtual busk for advent to raise money for a homeless centre.

Katrina Fox, from Bournemouth, Dorset, used to busk in public with her students in the days leading up to Christmas but moved the festivities online during the Covid lockdowns.

"It spreads a lot of joy and also gives the pupils something to aim towards it's a win-win situation," Ms Fox told the BBC.

This year's virtual busk is raising cash for Michael House homeless charity in Boscombe.

Video journalist: Ellie Cleverley

