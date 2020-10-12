A hunt saboteur has been found guilty of assaulting an elderly man.

Alexandra Dennis denied one count of assault by beating of an 81-year-old man in Holnest, Dorset, on 18 December last year.

The 39-year-old appeared on trial at Weymouth Magistrates' Court, during which a video was shown of Dennis striking the man over the head with a video camera lens.

On behalf of the victim, Blackmore and Sparkford Vale Hunt described the attack as "shocking".

"While he has recovered physically, the elderly victim understandably remains emotionally scarred by the violent actions of Alexandra Dennis," it said.

Dennis was fined £225, as well as ordered to pay costs of £600 and a victim surcharge of £34. She was also ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.