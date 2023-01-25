Police footage shows the moment Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai was arrested on suspicion of murder.

An officer can be heard reading Abdulrahimzai his rights following the murder of Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in March 2022.

He was found guilty of stabbing Mr Roberts, who he did not know, following an argument over an e-scooter.

Abdulrahimzai received a life sentence with a minimum of 29 years for the murder.

