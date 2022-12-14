Patients fitted with ultra-realistic facial prosthetics have been speaking about their life-changing impact.

More than 40 patients who have gone through cancer or serious trauma, resulting in the loss of a body part, are being helped by Poole Hospital's Maxillofacial Prosthetics clinic.

Where reconstructive surgery is not possible, the hospital's specialist team create extraordinarily lifelike replacements.

While the unit's protheses ears, eyes, noses and fingers cannot restore physical functions, the remarkable restoration of a patient's visual appearance has a personal impact that can be life changing.

Reporter: Alastair Fee

