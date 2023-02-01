A fire chief has been defending claims of a toxic culture at his service following claims firefighters took photos of women who died in car accidents and shared them on WhatsApp.

Ben Ansell, from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service, said he was taking the allegations "extremely seriously".

During a BBC interview, correspondent Dan Johnson showed the chief fire officer an 18-month-old email addressed to him from a former member of staff who quit because of a culture of harassment and bullying.

Mr Ansell insisted there had been significant training of staff and said the service had implemented the National Fire Chiefs Council core code of ethics.

