BSO Resound and RNS Moves ensembles rehearse

Professional disabled and non-disabled classical musicians are teaming up to perform a new work of specially-composed music.

The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Northern Sinfonia are bringing together their inclusive BSO Resound and RNS Moves ensembles.

The musicians will be using accessible electronic instruments to perform the new work.

They have been rehearsing ahead of the upcoming concerts in Poole and Gateshead.

