Nathan Well has been a shepherd for more than 30 years.

Every spring he lives with his sheep in a barn for nearly five months in order to make sure he is there when they give birth to their lambs.

Nathan says he tends to about 3,000 ewes who carry an average of 1.7 lambs each.

Nathan has his own flock in Blandford Forum, Dorset, but is also hired by other farmers to tend to their sheep because of his experience.

Video by Ben Moore and Kate Eagleton-Etheridge