A group of pensioners who have spent days camping out to secure a prime spot ahead of the Coronation have met the King.

Margaret Tinsley, 81, from Dorset, and her four friends set up camp on the Mall on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's celebrations.

But they were caught by surprise on Friday afternoon, when King Charles III decided to greet well-wishers during a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace.

All five of them got to meet the King.

Elizabeth Couzens, 57, from New Milton, in Hampshire said it was "amazing", while Ms Tinsley managed to speak to the King and shake his hand.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.