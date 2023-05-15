Police are investigating after 13 vehicles were set on fire in the Wimborne and Poole areas in Dorset.

Firefighters worked through the night to put out the multiple fires between 23:30 on Sunday and 03:00 BST on Monday.

One vehicle set on fire parked on Poole Road, Wimborne also spread to a home.

Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with home CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.