Poole Harbour ospreys: Webcam shows chicks hatching
The only breeding pair of ospreys on England's south coast have hatched their first two chicks of the year.
It is the second year the birds, which are part of a reintroduction programme, have successfully bred in Poole Harbour, Dorset.
Last year they they raised two chicks, becoming the first known ospreys to breed in southern England since 1847.
Video copyright: Birds of Poole Harbour
