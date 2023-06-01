A 12-year-old girl who has undergone multiple operations has been praised by a watersports club for her determination.

Roxy, from Dorset, has spastic diplegic cerebral palsy and last year underwent an operation on her spine.

As well as hydrotherapy Roxy enjoys paddleboarding, which she says helps her muscles following the operation.

Official Test Centre Watersports in Weymouth was so impressed with her positive attitude, staff presented her with her own inflatable paddleboard.

