An eyewitness who was near Bournemouth Pier when emergency services descended has said she saw people "potentially giving someone CPR".

Kathryn Walton was visiting the beach when lifeguards started rushing to the seafront.

She spoke to BBC South Today reporter Michele Cross after it was confirmed a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy had died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after emergency services were called at 16:32 BST on Wednesday.

A man in his 40s, who was on the water at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Dorset Police said.

It is not clear how the pair, who died in hospital, sustained their injuries.

