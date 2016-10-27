The King and Queen surprised a group of people in bathrobes enjoying a spa day during a visit to Charles's Poundbury eco-village.

Charles and Camilla shook hands with them outside the Monart Spa as the royal couple greeted well-wishers who had gathered to see them.

Speaking afterwards, Faye Harris, 34, from Northamptonshire, spoke of her surprise at the chance meeting.

She said: "It was very surreal, and I did not expect to meet them this morning. The manager came up and said they were likely to be here around midday and would we like to pop our heads out of the window, not shake his hand in our bathrobes."