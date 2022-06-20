Video footage from onboard an RNLI lifeboat shows the moment a paddleboarder was rescued after being blown more than a mile out to sea.

The woman's companion raised the alarm as blustery winds pushed her friend 1.5 miles (2.4km) off Middle Beach, Studland, on Sunday evening.

A volunteer lifeboat crew from Poole rushed to the scene and she was taken on to the lifeboat suffering from the effects of the cold.

She was taken back to Middle Beach and into the care of Swanage Coastguard.

