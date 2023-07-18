Watch: Bibby Stockholm explained... in 60 seconds

For weeks the arrival of the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge has been surrounded by controversy.

It docked at Portland Port on Tuesday and in the next few weeks it will house asylum seekers under government plans to cut the cost of housing.

Bibby Stockholm will stay at the site for 18 months, becoming home to 500 single men claiming asylum.

BBC South's Ben Moore explains the background to the barge's arrival and why local people have raised objections.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.