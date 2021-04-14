Video shot from a tourist boat shows a large section of cliff on Dorset's Jurassic Coast that collapsed on to a beach.

The overnight landslip occurred at Seatown Beach, along the same section of coastline as another collapse in 2021.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service urged walkers to "stay away from cliff edges and don't sit at the base of the cliffs".

It added there is a greater risk of cliff falls due to recent dry weather.

Video courtesy of Lyme Bay RIB Charter.