Aerial footage captured by a drone has revealed the extent of a massive landslip on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

The collapse happened overnight last Thursday at Seatown Beach, near West Bay, along the same section of coastline as another landslip in 2021.

Warnings have been issued after visitors were seen walking near the edge of the cliff.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service urged walkers to "stay away from cliff edges and don't sit at the base of the cliffs".

Dorset Council also issued a warning that said the slips continued to move and were still "dangerous to walk over".

There are fears there is a greater risk of cliff falls due to recent dry weather.

Video courtesy: James Loveridge/BNPS

