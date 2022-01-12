A horse has been freed from a muddy pool by a specialist rescue team.

Firefighters from Poole and Wimborne rushed to the aid of Apollo after he got stuck in mud near Lytchett Minster on Tuesday.

The specialist technical rescue team from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue led the operation to pull him free, once he had been sedated by a vet.

Posting on social media, the fire service said: "Apollo was soon back on his feet and in the care of his owner."

Video courtesy: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue

