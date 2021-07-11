Hundreds of people have taken part in a giant Hokey Cokey in Dorset.

It happened on Dorchester's High Street - which was closed for the occasion - as part of the town's annual Heritage Open Day celebrations on Sunday.

The event first featured the dance, organised by Tom Browns pub, in 2018.

Katy Jones, the pub's manager, said: "We had a great turn out and it was a wonderful afternoon with people from all walks of life taking part."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.