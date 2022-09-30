Explore Bournemouth's towering Portal from the air

Standing 15m (49ft) high, a towering, illuminated archway has made an entrance on a resort's beach.

Portal, a giant art installation is standing on Bournemouth Beach as part of the town's Arts by the Sea Festival.

The eye-catching creation is lined with lights that glow and create displays.

Visitors can walk through the archway 24 hours a day until 4 October.

