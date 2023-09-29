A train company that planned to close ticket offices is rethinking the proposal after feedback from visually-impaired passengers.

South Western Railway (SWR) said it was working to ensure staff would be on-hand to help in stations.

Weymouth-based Sam Cole, who is visually impaired and regularly travels with her guide dog Anouka, said she would be "frightened" to catch a train under the plans, adding: "It's nice to speak to a human."

"How many people are going to be here? Who's going to put the ramp out for the wheelchair? Who's going to help elderly people buy a ticket on a machine they can't use?" she said.

SWR spokesman Mark Lever said the revised plan would see staff brought out from behind the kiosk windows, to be made available across the station.

Video by Tristan Pascoe and Ellie Cleverly

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.