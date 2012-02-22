Rowan Diedrick
Man remanded over child mauling by Rottweiler

A man has appeared in court after a boy was seriously injured in an attack by a Rottweiler dog on Southend seafront.

Rowan Diedrick, 29, from North London, is charged with having a dog that was dangerously out of control.

