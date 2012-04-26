Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Bamber's cousin welcomes appeal ruling
Convicted killer Jeremy Bamber's cousin said the family is pleased that his latest attempt to prove his innocence rejected.
Bamber has served 27 years of a life sentence for murdering five members of his family.
David Boutflour was speaking after the Criminal Cases Review Commission rejected Bamber's bid to have the case referred back to the Court of Appeal.
-
26 Apr 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window