Murderer David Oakes 'held gun to my head' says his ex-wife
The ex-wife of double murderer David Oakes has revealed the abuse she suffered at his hands.
Oakes was given a whole-life term for shooting his ex-partner and their two-year-old daughter in Essex.
Now the woman who was married to him before he carried out the killings has spoken about the abuse she suffered at his hands.
Kim Davis also urged victims of domestic violence to seek help.
21 May 2012
