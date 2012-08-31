Media player
Paralymian powerlifter Zoe Newson's bronze medal delight
Powerlifter Zoe Newson secured third place by lifting 88kg the women's under 40kg powerlifting category at the Paralympics.
In her debut as a Paralympian 20-year-old Zoe, from Colchester in Essex, held her nerve to win a bronze medal at the ExCel Arena.
31 Aug 2012
