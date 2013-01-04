Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bedford coffee house fresco attracts worldwide attention
A fresco based on Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel painting on the wall of a coffee shop in Bedford has been attracting attention from all over the world.
The replica of Libyan Sibyl took three months to recreate. Artist Iain Carstairs used pigment paint on lime plaster, a technique dating back to about 1500 BC.
-
04 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-20912075/bedford-coffee-house-fresco-attracts-worldwide-attentionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window