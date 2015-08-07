Video

Gatherings of car modification enthusiasts, where illegal manoeuvres can be seen on public roads, have been made easier by the rise of social media and "fuelled" by blockbuster movies, police said.

Hundreds of people have been gathering on Southend seafront this week, watching cars carrying out tyre "burn-outs" and breaking speed limits.

The event's organiser, who wished to be known only as Alexis, said: "It's supposed to be a static meet, but you do get a few people doing stupid things, so I've got to get on top of it."

Ch Insp Nick Lee, of Essex Police, said static events where people look at each other's cars were okay, but some of the driving seen was "irresponsible".

"The rise of social media has made it easier to organise events and Hollywood blockbusters have fuelled some of this," he said.

"We have a well-rehearsed plan we put in place when we get intelligence, but this one slipped through our radar."