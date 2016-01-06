A dead whale found washed up on a beach in Essex was likely to have been hit by a ship, experts have said.

The 35ft (10.6m) minke whale was first spotted floating in the Thames Estuary on Sunday and was found washed up on East Beach, Shoeburyness, on Monday.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said scientists from the Natural History Museum examined the mammal and said it did not pose an environmental hazard.

It is not yet known how the whale will be disposed of.