CCTV released after dog attacked on train
CCTV has been released after a dog was swung against the inside of a train.
The incident is said to have happened on a train travelling between Braintree and Witham.
The unknown hooded man is said to have also pushed his foot against the dog's face.
Sgt Paul Thompson is urging anybody who witnessed the attack, which happened at about 22:30 BST on 10 October, to contact the British Transport Police.
A 22-year-old man from Chelmsford has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.
23 Nov 2016
