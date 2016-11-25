Media player
Paralympian Lauren Steadman returns to Huntingdon school.
Rio silver medallist Lauren Steadman returned to her former school in Cambridgeshire to discuss her time at the Paralympics with pupils.
Steadman was pipped to PT4 triathlon gold at the summer games after taking a wrong turn in the swimming stage.
She said she was impressed with the pupils' enthusiasm at Great Gidding Primary School, near Huntingdon.
25 Nov 2016
