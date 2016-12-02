Football gaming in virtual reality
Video

Football meets virtual reality in new headset computer game

A football computer game has been given a futuristic makeover, immersing players into the world of virtual reality.

Instead of simple two-dimensional graphics, players wear goggles and play in artificial stadia in the game Sociable Soccer.

Jon Hare, from Saffron Walden, Essex, who helped pioneer football computer games in the 1990s, is using his skills in what he calls a new wave of gaming.

