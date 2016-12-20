Donated koi carp replace killed fish

Video

Six koi carp have arrived to restock a pond in Colchester, after 45 fish were killed as a result of vandalism in November.

The animals died when an 18-year-old man slashed open a temporary container they were being kept in at the town's Castle Park while maintenance work was being carried out.

The teenager was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and banned from keeping animals for two years after admitting the offence.

The koi carp, donated by members of the public, have been in quarantine before being placed into their new home.

Brandon Kirk, park ranger, said: "It surprises me when anyone hurts an animal, especially a defenceless fish."

Estelle Wolfers, who came from Comberton, near Cambridge, to donate one of her koi, said: "I was delighted there was the possibility of him having somewhere where he had more space and it's such a beautiful pond."

Visit BBC Local Live: Essex

Visit BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire