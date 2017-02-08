Lorry crashes off bridge on to A12

Media player
Lorry crashes off bridge on to the A12 near Witham
A lorry crashed off a bridge and fallen on to the A12 in what has been described as a "significant incident" by police.
Emergency services were called at about 15:40 GMT to Witham in Essex after an HGV came off Coleman's Bridge and landed on the A12.
Adam Pipe, from Essex Roads Policing Unit, said the "significant incident" had closed the A12 in both directions.
08 Feb 2017
