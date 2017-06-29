Teen films himself 'driving dangerously'

Video

A teenage motorcyclist has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after filming himself with a portable camera.

Essex Police said the video showed Joseph Wicks, 18, doing "excessive speeds in built-up areas of Colchester" in November 2016.

Officers discovered the video after investigating an unrelated collision he was involved in.

Wicks, from Braithwaite Drive, Colchester, was given a two-month suspended sentence at a young offender's institution and told to do 120 hours of unpaid work.