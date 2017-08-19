Homeless shoot photos for exhibition

Media player
Homeless shoot photos for Colchester exhibition
An exhibition using photos shot by homeless people of their daily lives has gone on display.
Twenty disposable cameras were given to people in Essex to create a gallery for Colchester Arts Centre.
19 Aug 2017
