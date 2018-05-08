Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Southend beachgoers leave behind piles of rubbish
Beachgoers left behind piles of rubbish after enjoying the bank holiday weekend in the sun.
Heavy machinery had to be used to clear the beach at Southend, Essex, after it proved a popular destination for thousands of people over the long weekend.
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-44046903/southend-beachgoers-leave-behind-piles-of-rubbishRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window