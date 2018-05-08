Beachgoers leave behind piles of rubbish
Southend beachgoers leave behind piles of rubbish

Beachgoers left behind piles of rubbish after enjoying the bank holiday weekend in the sun.

Heavy machinery had to be used to clear the beach at Southend, Essex, after it proved a popular destination for thousands of people over the long weekend.

